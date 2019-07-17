New documentary revisits the 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge tragedy

Remembering the terror of the Skyway Bridge Disaster On May 9, 1980, a terrifying mayday call was received by the Coast Guard. One span of the Skyway Bridge was down after a ship collided with the span. Cars were in the water and emergency crews raced to the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On May 9, 1980, a terrifying mayday call was received by the Coast Guard. One span of the Skyway Bridge was down after a ship collided with the span. Cars were in the water and emergency crews raced to the scene.

Thirty-nine years ago this past May, the freighter Summit Venture captained by John Lerro slammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, causing it to partially collapse into Tampa Bay. Thirty-five people died.

That tragic day will be revisited on Sept. 14 as the Tampa Theatre debuts a new documentary, not only about the disaster but also the legal aftermath involving Lerro and his lawyer, Steve Yerrid.

The legal saga captured the attention of the nation and the documentary tells the story of the young attorney who befriended what everyone thought to be his condemned client.

Lerro’s ship was traversing the tricky Bay’s Narrow channel and required a turn less than a mile from the bridge to successfully negotiate the waterway, but a rogue storm raced into the Gulf of Mexico that day, causing zero visibility, driving rain and hurricane force winds with gusts exceeding 80 mph.

The end result was the fateful collision that caused more than 1,200 feet of the bridge to crumble into the bay, taking with it 35 lives.

According to the Tampa Theatre’s website, tickets are set to go on sale soon. Prices will be $12.50 for general admission and $9,50 for theatre members.