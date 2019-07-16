Local

Hear something loud in Parrish? Sheriff says not to worry

Glimpse the groundbreaking for Manatee County’s newest high school in Parrish

According to the Manatee County School District, North River High School is scheduled to open in August, 2019. By
Up Next
According to the Manatee County School District, North River High School is scheduled to open in August, 2019. By
Manatee

Some loud noises may be coming out of Parrish Tuesday morning, but the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is already aware and says it’s all planned.

Deputies will perform a training exercise near the new Parrish Community High School on Erie Road Tuesday until about noon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said it’s possible those nearby could hear some “bangs,” but encouraged residents in a tweet not to be alarmed.

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers what’s happening in the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto, Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She previously covered breaking news for the Herald after moving to Florida from Ohio in 2016.

  Comments  