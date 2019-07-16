Local
Hear something loud in Parrish? Sheriff says not to worry
Some loud noises may be coming out of Parrish Tuesday morning, but the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is already aware and says it’s all planned.
Deputies will perform a training exercise near the new Parrish Community High School on Erie Road Tuesday until about noon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The sheriff’s office said it’s possible those nearby could hear some “bangs,” but encouraged residents in a tweet not to be alarmed.
