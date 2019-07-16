Hear something loud in Parrish? Sheriff says not to worry

Glimpse the groundbreaking for Manatee County’s newest high school in Parrish According to the Manatee County School District, North River High School is scheduled to open in August, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the Manatee County School District, North River High School is scheduled to open in August, 2019.

Some loud noises may be coming out of Parrish Tuesday morning, but the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is already aware and says it’s all planned.

Deputies will perform a training exercise near the new Parrish Community High School on Erie Road Tuesday until about noon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said it’s possible those nearby could hear some “bangs,” but encouraged residents in a tweet not to be alarmed.

If you hear some bangs near the new Parrish Community High School on Erie Road, don't be alarmed. Deputies are conducting a Training Exercise until approximately noon today. #TrainingExercise pic.twitter.com/hlmL2kbz2s — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) July 16, 2019