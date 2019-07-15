Local

Deputies are seeking help to locate missing Lakewood Ranch man

Manatee County sheriff deputies say Koji Horaguchi, 64, walked away from his home Sunday night and is currently missing.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing Lakewood Ranch man.

A missing/endangered alert notice reports Koji Horaguchi, 64, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Horaguchi walked away from his home in the 10100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Lakewood Ranch at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black shorts.

Horaguchi is said to have multiple medical issues and requires regular treatment. The family do not believe he has any of those medications with him.

Horaguchi speaks limited English and detectives believe he may be heading west toward the beaches.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Mark Young

Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.

