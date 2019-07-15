Deputies are seeking help to locate missing Lakewood Ranch man

Manatee County sheriff deputies say Koji Horaguchi, 64, walked away from his home Sunday night and is currently missing. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing Lakewood Ranch man.

A missing/endangered alert notice reports Koji Horaguchi, 64, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Horaguchi walked away from his home in the 10100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Lakewood Ranch at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black shorts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Horaguchi is said to have multiple medical issues and requires regular treatment. The family do not believe he has any of those medications with him.

Horaguchi speaks limited English and detectives believe he may be heading west toward the beaches.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.