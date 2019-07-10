New law creates judge vacancy in Manatee-Sarasota. Nominations are being accepted

DeSantis names Judge Luck to Florida Supreme Court Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named a second judge from Miami's appeals court, Judge Robert Luck, to the Florida Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Scheck Hillel Community School in Northeast Miami-Dade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named a second judge from Miami's appeals court, Judge Robert Luck, to the Florida Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Scheck Hillel Community School in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The 12th Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday that it is looking to hire a new judge thanks to a bill that increased the number of seats in some parts of the state.

According to a release, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 5011 into law, which went into affect July 1. The bill also added another circuit court judge in Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties, as well as two additional county court judges in Citrus and Flagler counties.

A nominating commission is now accepting applications to provide DeSantis with a list of nominees to fill the new vacancy in the 12th Judicial Circuit.

Applicants must have been a member of the Florida bar for the past five years, a registered voter and a resident within the jurisdiction of the court — Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties — at the time of assuming office. Applications are due Aug. 5 by 5 p.m. and may be downloaded from either the Office of the Governor’s website or The Florida Bar’s website.

Interviews are scheduled to be held Aug. 29 at the Sarasota County Judicial Center, 2001 Ringling Blvd.