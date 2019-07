BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near mile marker 223 in the southbound lanes near the off ramp to U.S. 301.

FHP is reporting that the center and left southbound lanes are currently closed.

I-75: 2 southbound lanes blocked between US301N and SR64, as reported by FDOT.https://t.co/gkgPo5OU8x pic.twitter.com/gEmYArTRQF — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) July 8, 2019

This is a developing story.