July 4th beach fireworks show ‘disappointed many.’ Restaurant plans Friday night redo

An annual Fourth of July tradition on the beach left a whole host of visitors disappointed.

That’s why the Sandbar restaurant announced in a Friday afternoon Facebook post that they would be putting on an encore at 9 p.m. Friday.

“The Sandbar restaurant and our team is so proud to be a part of the Anna Maria community that it hurts us deeply when we disappoint you. And we know that our fireworks show disappointed many last night,” the post said.

“It disappointed us as well,” it continued. “Tonight, July 5th at 9 p.m., we will make it right with what will, hopefully, be our best fireworks show ever.”

Organizers estimated that more than 25,000 people were on the beach Thursday night ready to enjoy the show.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, Chiles Group COO Robert Baugh explained that the Creative Pyrotechnics company sent over “immature and inexperienced technicians” that only set off about a third of the charges.

The restaurant reached out to the owner of Creative Pyrotechnics immediately, who assured them that he would be present for the show this time around to make sure it goes off without a hitch. The Orlando-based pyrotechnics company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, according to Click Orlando.

Baugh said his business was looking forward to the show after a series of disappointments that prevented any fireworks shows in 2018, thanks to Fourth of July technical difficulties and a weather cancellation for the show that was postponed to Labor Day.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 40 years and we’re really excited to get this back on track,” said Baugh.

For more information on Friday night’s fireworks show, visit www.sandbardining.com/fireworks.