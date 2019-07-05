Palmetto man injured in I-75 accident. There may have been another vehicle involved

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 33-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Friday m orning.

FHP reports that the man was driving north just northward of the Fruitville Road exit when the vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail.

A witness reported that it appeared the driver may have hit, “a large truck” in the vehicle’s rear before losing control. FHP believes the witness is referring to a semi truck and is seeking information about the second vehicle.

Anyone with information can call FHP at 239-938-1800.

The Palmetto man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.