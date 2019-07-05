Local
Palmetto man injured in I-75 accident. There may have been another vehicle involved
A 33-year-old Palmetto man was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Friday m orning.
FHP reports that the man was driving north just northward of the Fruitville Road exit when the vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail.
A witness reported that it appeared the driver may have hit, “a large truck” in the vehicle’s rear before losing control. FHP believes the witness is referring to a semi truck and is seeking information about the second vehicle.
Anyone with information can call FHP at 239-938-1800.
The Palmetto man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
