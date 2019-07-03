Local
Thinking of setting off fireworks at home this July 4? Here are some things to consider
Here’s how you can stay safe while enjoying fireworks
Dazzling displays of fireworks will light up the sky during the Fourth of July holiday, but there are safety concerns to consider for those who plan to set off their own celebratory shows.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Warren said fireworks should be handled by professionals and encouraged residents to see the professional displays.
However, for those who don’t, Warren said they ask people to use extreme caution.
Warren said there are state statutes and county ordinances on the use of fireworks, and the bottom line: “If it flies or explodes, it’s illegal.”
Anything that leaves the ground — such as rockets with stands, projectile fireworks, M80’s, mortars and bottle rockets — is illegal. Smaller novelty items such as sparklers are permitted, said Shawn Macy, a fire inspector for the Bradenton Fire Department.
Retailers such as convenience stores or supermarkets can sell sparklers with proper certificates of registration and licenses.
A list of approved sparklers can be found online.
“We encourage people to have fun safely,” Macy said.
The National Fire Protection Association warns against using consumer fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers.
And what goes up must come down, even in the case of gunfire.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office also reminds citizens that celebratory gunfire can be dangerous, even deadly, Warren said.
Pets can have fearful reactions to the loud sounds associated with fireworks. Owners can take precautions and make sure their pets have identification tags or are microchipped and have a safe place (or a crate) that is escape-proof to ride out the fireworks.
Every year, fireworks cause injuries and start fires around the country.
A report released in June from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted there were five reported nonoccupational fireworks-related deaths in 2018 and an estimated 9,100 injuries involving fireworks treated U.S. hospital emergency rooms. An estimated 5,000 fireworks-related injuries occurred between June 22, 2018, and July 22, 2018, according to the report.
Macy said if a fire starts or someone is injured because of fireworks or there is an emergency, call 911. Complaints about noise or fireworks being set off are non-emergency calls and should not be directed to 911.
Other safety tips from the Bradenton Fire Department and the National Safety Council:
- Watch children and pets closely
- Don’t allow children to handle fireworks
- Wear protective eye-wear
- Don’t light fireworks in your hand
- Don’t relight a malfunctioning firework
- Don’t drink alcohol and handle fireworks
- Keep a five-gallon bucket of water and a hose handy to make sure fireworks and sparklers are fully extinguished
- Keep fireworks a safe distance from homes and watch for any debris that might fall on the roof
- If in doubt, don’t light the fireworks
Comments