Palmetto’s Fourth Fest brings the funk despite funky weather

Mark Farner’s American Band headlined Palmetto’s ninth annual Fourth Fest on July 4, 2019/

A day of weird Florida weather wasn’t enough to stop the funk at Palmetto’s ninth annual Fourth Fest.

July 4 started hot with a heat index that blazed like a bottle rocket — up, up and over 100 degrees — and then afternoon thunderstorms came crashing in.

After a slow, stormy beginning, the Independence Day bash gradually packed Sutton Park with locals decked out in red, white and blue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ninth annual Fourth Fest in Palmetto brought a big crowd to Sutton Park for a night of food, music and patriotic festivity. Ryan Ballogg

This year’s festival brought a double-bill of talent straight out of the 1970s. Psychedelic rockers Rare Earth, of Motown fame, opened the show, followed by rock powerhouse Mark Farner’s American Band.

Rare Earth’s set hit the crowd with saxophone and flute solos, fiery keys and groovy guitar riffs spread throughout a medley of the bands’ top songs.

Ryan Ballogg

Before the headliners came out, Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant came on stage for a tribute to event organizers and military members, and to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then it was time for the showstopper.

Farner, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad, brought high energy to the Sutton Park stage as he swung his red guitar in unison with his bass player.

Folks enjoyed brews in a beer tent in one corner of the park, and others grabbed a bite from vendors slinging summer favorites like ice cream, lemonade and barbecue.

Palmetto restaurant Louisiana in a Box’s food truck was one popular stop.

“We’re excited to be out here at our first local event,” said owner James Davis. Davis said jambalaya was the best-seller of the day.

Across the way in Lamb Park, children and families enjoyed a rock-climbing wall and inflatable bouncers.

James Thomas is a lifelong Manatee County resident whose family has lived in Palmetto for four generations. Thomas has been the master of ceremonies at five Palmetto Fourth Fests and says it has been great to watch the event grow over the years.

“You turn on TV and see the big patriotic displays in Boston, New York, Miami. Well, we have patriotism here in Manatee County, too. And I love that you can see that out here. Seeing people together like this is what I love about my hometown.”

The event is hosted each year by the Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency, and it has consistently drawn high-profile musical acts. Past appearances include Charlie Daniels, The Oak Ridge Boys, Smash Mouth, Craig Campbell and Rodney Atkins.

In addition to providing festive fun for residents, Fourth Fest gives Palmetto-based businesses an opportunity to sell their wares during the summer, according to the agency.