Daisy the dumpster dog finds a new forever home

Daisy, once the 'dumpster doggy,' is ready to be adopted Found in a dumpster by two Waste Management employees, Daisy the puppy is now blooming with playfulness at the Manatee County Animal Services in Palmetto.

The six-month old pit bull mixed puppy that almost died after her owners tossed her into a dumpster while locked inside her crate has found a new forever home.

Daisy was discovered and rescued last month by a pair of Waste Management workers who are credited with saving her life.

Daisy’s loving personality and happy-go-lucky nature made her a media maven in the weeks following her sad abandonment ordeal. Given the level of publicity that was generated, her new owners have asked to remain private.

However, they left a public statement with Manatee County Animal Services as they left the shelter with Daisy in tow.

“We want to keep the focus on her. ... We are looking forward to getting her into a normal routine,” Daisy’s new family said.

Daisy’s criminal abandonment case remains an active investigation and anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

Hans Wohlgefahrt, MCAS outreach and events specialist, also announced that adoption fees will be reduced by 50 percent from July 5-14 in honor of the Independence Day holiday.

Two garbage workers are being hailed as heroes after saving a mixed-pit bull puppy from almost being crushed inside their truck on Monday.

Wohlgefahrt said hundreds of the shelter’s “Patrtiotic Pets” are ready to find their forever homes and this summer special is an “ideal time to add a new member to your family.”

Dog and puppy adoptions will drop to $25 for the special while kittens and cat fees drop to $12.50.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents are reminded that pets require a $20 a license.

Other reduced adoption fee programs are also in effect. The Seniors for Seniors program that pairs adopters over the age of 55 with a pet older than 7 years old will be offered for $10. Adoption fees will be waived altogether for military veterans and first responders, as well as for everyone who adopts a dog that has been at the shelter for more than 60 days.

The shelter is closed on July 4, but otherwise open seven days a week. For more information, visit mymanatee.org/pets.