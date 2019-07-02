Local
Bradenton man dies after falling off scooter
A 73-year-old Bradenton man has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle accident involving a scooter.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling eastbound on State Road 70 near 66th Street East just after 1 p.m. on June 18 when he lost control of the scooter.
He was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest in the paved shoulder and was later taken to Blake Medical Center.
FHP reported he died of his injuries on Monday.
According to the release, Howard Jacoby told police he was “not too familiar” with riding a scooter following the accident.
