This Bradenton 7-Eleven isn’t a drive-thru store. Someone didn’t get the memo

Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’ In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

The sign in front of the 7-Eleven on 14th Street West in downtown Bradenton reads, “No shirts, no service,” but should probably include notice that the store does not have a drive-thru.

Two people were suffered minor injuries when a driver of a motor vehicle crashed through the front window of the 7-11 on Saturday morning.

The 7-Eleven corporate office in Dallas could not be immediately reached on Saturday, but a local spokesman said the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Damage was limited mostly to one of the front store windows, which was quickly boarded up and the store was back in business a short time later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A police report was not immediately available Saturday afternoon, and while both injuries are said to be minor, the nature of the injuries were not known.

The spokesman said it was fortunate that there were no serious injuries. A cashier typically mans a station that is within a couple of feet of the window, but there was no significant damage to the counter where an employee would have been standing, indicating that the unidentified driver was not going at a high rate of speed upon impact.

Employees were instructed not to speak about the incident, and also referred all questions to the corporate office, but a person claiming to be a relative of the injured employee posted on Facebook, saying the driver not only drove through the window, but, “Backed up and drove thru it again.”





That statement was not independently verified by law enforcement as of Saturday afternoon.