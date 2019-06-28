Storms expected this weekend to follow recent heat wave, meteorologists say

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

After Friday’s late afternoon downpour, there may just might be more rain coming our way over the weekend.

Meteorologists at WTSP Channel 10 said dry, hot days are moving out and making way for a more moisture.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

But more clouds and higher chances of rain should bring the temperatures back to the low 90s, Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists predict.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday has an expected high of 92 degrees with a heat index as high as 98. There’s a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and storms during the day, however, that could bring between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, according to the NWS.

The chance for rain continues into Sunday, with a possible high of 91.

As for Monday, showers are possibly going to wait until after 2 p.m. Until then, the high is expected to be near 92, according to the NWS.

Spectrum Bay News 9

SHARE COPY LINK Compilation video of areas that commonly flood in Manatee County when there is heavy rain.