Bradenton approves agreement for 2020 regatta. The event could change after that

Prepare for fast boats, fireworks and jet skis to return to the Manatee River for the sixth Bradenton Area River Regatta in February.

The Bradenton City Council on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding so the planning and production of the regatta by ISM USA could continue. Patrick Roff was absent for the vote, which was 4-0 in favor of approval.

The event is expected to draw 85,000 spectators to the Bradenton/Palmetto riverfront with an estimated economic impact of between $8 million and $10 million.

But there could be changes in years to come.

At a June 12 meeting, Councilman Bill Sanders said he preferred contracts to memorandums of understanding. After some discussion, in which multiple councilmen voiced preference for a contract, the approval of the memo was tabled.

The memo was brought up again Wednesday by Councilman Gene Brown.

During discussion of the MOU, Sanders petitioned multiple times for a local organizer or promoter to take over the event, but the idea for the 2020 regatta was shot down by other councilmen. However, there was interest in having a local promoter make a presentation for a chance to organize the 2021 regatta.

“Let’s give a local guy a chance,” Sanders said.

Mayor Wayne Poston said there is a time crunch now to get things in order for 2020 and he thought council should move forward with the MUA.

There was consensus among council that they would consider a local promoter for future events. They hoped to have them give a presentation for the 2021 regatta next week, but Sanders said he was not sure the local organizer would be interested in that.

Also for future regattas, council again Wednesday voiced support for a contract rather than an MOU.

A memorandum of understanding is like a contract in that it’s an agreement between two or more parties; but an MOU does not need to have legally enforceable promises, according to ChangeLab Solutions, a nonprofit organization that provides legal information on matters relating to public health.

The city pays $95,000 for the event, with a $200,000 contribution from the Manatee County Tourist Development Council and some funds from Palmetto, according to city Administrator Carl Callahan. He noted that as part of the reimbursement request, he would ask to see contracts for the promoter, fireworks and powerboats.

The city’s first payment to ISM for planning and a deposit with the Powerboat Super League is $50,000, and is due by July 1.