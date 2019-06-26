The Facebook rumors are not true, cops say. They are not chasing a serial killer in Bradenton

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news If you enjoy getting news via Facebook, you may want to follow these steps to make sure you aren't missing stories from your favorite publishers. Here are the steps for prioritizing content in your Facebook Newsfeed, for desktop and mobile. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you enjoy getting news via Facebook, you may want to follow these steps to make sure you aren't missing stories from your favorite publishers. Here are the steps for prioritizing content in your Facebook Newsfeed, for desktop and mobile.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office moved to put to rest rumors, which appeared to have started on Facebook, about a possible serial killer in Bradenton.

“We have received inquiries regarding posts circulating on social media there may be a ‘serial killer’ operating in Manatee County and surrounding jurisdictions,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We want to clarify that the deaths referenced in these posts that occurred in MCSO’s jurisdiction are being investigated, and at this time nothing suspicious or criminal in nature has been discovered.

“We will always inform you in the event we believe public safety is at risk.”

The rumors appeared to have started on a popular Bradenton-themed Facebook group in which some questioned the sheriff’s department claim that nothing suspicious had occurred.

Randy Warren, MCSO public information officer, reiterated to the Bradenton Herald that the deaths being discussed in the group were due to other causes and were not classified as homicides.

Warren later told ABC 7, “Just because you read something on somebody’s Facebook doesn’t mean it’s a fact. We do not have a serial killer on the loose in Manatee County.”

Two deaths occurred on June 22, which helped to spark the rumors and generated fear and concern among some of the Facebook group’s members. Warren told the Bradenton Herald that one death was possibly from a drug overdose and the other was from natural causes due to an apparent medical issue.

The biggest push for answers is coming from a family of a woman who died in May in Sarasota. Authorities there are waiting the results of a toxicology report, but they say an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.





Sarasota police said the way the death is being portrayed inaccurately on social media.

If anyone has questions or concerns, you can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, Ext. 2278



