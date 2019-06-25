Local
Florida Department of Transportation announces overnight closure of State Road 70
There is a big project coming to State Road 70 and Interstate 75, and it’s just starting
State Road 70 is set to be closed overnight for two days this week, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., crews will close two lanes on SR 70 eastbound under Interstate-75. At 11 p.m., all eastbound lanes will be closed until 5 a.m.
Westbound lanes will also be affected, the release said. At 8 p.m., two westbound lanes will close, but will not be totally blocked off.
The I-75 northbound and southbound ramps will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well.
The lane changes will be in affect Wednesday and Thursday, according to the release.
Drivers traveling east at this time are advised to take I-75 south to University Parkway and return to the interstate northbound and exit at State Road 70, or use local routes.
