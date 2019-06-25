Local

Florida Department of Transportation announces overnight closure of State Road 70

There is a big project coming to State Road 70 and Interstate 75, and it’s just starting

The Florida Department of Transportation has started moving dirt for an $81 million project at Interstate 75 and State Road 70. Top of mind for neighbors: will there be a noise wall? By
Up Next
The Florida Department of Transportation has started moving dirt for an $81 million project at Interstate 75 and State Road 70. Top of mind for neighbors: will there be a noise wall? By
Bradenton

State Road 70 is set to be closed overnight for two days this week, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., crews will close two lanes on SR 70 eastbound under Interstate-75. At 11 p.m., all eastbound lanes will be closed until 5 a.m.

Westbound lanes will also be affected, the release said. At 8 p.m., two westbound lanes will close, but will not be totally blocked off.

The I-75 northbound and southbound ramps will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well.

The lane changes will be in affect Wednesday and Thursday, according to the release.

Drivers traveling east at this time are advised to take I-75 south to University Parkway and return to the interstate northbound and exit at State Road 70, or use local routes.

  Comments  