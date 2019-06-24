One person found dead after Sarasota house fire

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety.

One person died in a Sarasota house fire Sunday , according to authorities.

According to a press release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a house located in the 5800 block of New Covington Drive was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby homes and an initial search did not reveal the body. The state fire marshal arrived around 8 p.m. to conduct an additional search and found the deceased, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.