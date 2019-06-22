Local
SRQ Airport picks up millions in FAA funding thanks to Rep. Buchanan request
The Federal Aviation Authority is preparing to send more than $3 million to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport after a successful funding push from Congressman Vern Buchanan.
Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, sent the acting FAA administrator a letter on March 5, urging him to give SRQ a “fair consideration” for supplemental funding. The airport has recently boasted increased traffic along with the addition of new carriers and destinations.
“Today’s announcement is great news for SRQ,” Buchanan said in a statement Friday. “Every year, SRQ handles between one to two million passengers. I am glad to have helped secure this vital funding for our community.”
According to a release, $3.6 million has been allocated to improve airfield drainage, reduce wildlife hazards and permitting for about 80 acres of hangars, parking, road improvements and taxiways.
The airport recently completed a master drainage plan update, which found that “the existing airport water management system was essentially at capacity.”
“The reduction in storm water ponds, and the deepening and steepening of the pond and side slopes will also eliminate or reduce wildlife that is currently attracted to the storm water ponds,” Buchanan explained in his letter to the FAA.
