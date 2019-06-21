Motorcycle on fire after crash blocks all northbound lanes of busy Bradenton road

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of 14th Street West on Friday has blocked all northbound lanes, according to first responders on the scene.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. and is causing major delays in the area. The motorcycle became fully engulfed in flames, EMS personnel said.

This story is a developing story. Stay with bradenton.com for updates.