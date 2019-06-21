Accident slows traffic on Desoto Bridge. Find alternative route

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Authorities are reporting a vehicle accident is backing up traffic on the Desoto Bridge as of 2:30 p.m.

Early reports indicate one lane in each direction is blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Emergency responders are trying to reach the scene.

Sarasota-Manatee Regional TMC is reporting particularly heavy traffic in the southbound lanes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story.