Accident slows traffic on Desoto Bridge. Find alternative route
Authorities are reporting a vehicle accident is backing up traffic on the Desoto Bridge as of 2:30 p.m.
Early reports indicate one lane in each direction is blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Emergency responders are trying to reach the scene.
Sarasota-Manatee Regional TMC is reporting particularly heavy traffic in the southbound lanes.
This is a developing story.
