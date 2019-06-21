Local

Accident slows traffic on Desoto Bridge. Find alternative route

Bradenton

Authorities are reporting a vehicle accident is backing up traffic on the Desoto Bridge as of 2:30 p.m.

Early reports indicate one lane in each direction is blocked and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Emergency responders are trying to reach the scene.

Sarasota-Manatee Regional TMC is reporting particularly heavy traffic in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story.

