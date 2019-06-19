Two brothers killed in fiery crash on Ringling bridge in Sarasota. A teenage girl died, too

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three teens died in a single-vehicle crash as they traveled west over the John Ringling Bridge near Bird Key early Wednesday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The deceased have been identified as Oscar Flores, 19, Daniel Flores, 17, and Isabella Paoletta, 15. All three were from Sarasota.

Oscar and Daniel are brothers, according to the police department, but the relationship between the brothers and Paoletta is unknown.

The crash occurred just after midnight.

The driver of the four-door sedan lost control for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to strike a sidewall of the bridge and a tree. Paoletta was ejected from the vehicle at some point during the collision.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash. The Sarasota County Fire Department extinguished the blaze and the Flores brothers were found inside of the vehicle, deceased.

It’s unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police said.

Police have not been able to identify who was driving at the time of the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.





Anyone with any information, videos or photos related to the crash are asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-364-7370.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the John Ringling Causeway Bridge were closed from Sunset Drive to Bird Key Park for several hours.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding this investigation,” the department said in a press release.