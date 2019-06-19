Three die in single-vehicle crash on the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three people died in a single-vehicle crash as they traveled west over the John Ringling Bridge near Bird Key early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after midnight. Due to the circumstances of the crash, the identity and ages of those involved is unknown at this time, the Sarasota Police Department said in a press release.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the John Ringling Causeway Bridge were closed from Sunset Drive to Bird Key Park for several hours. All lanes are now open. Drivers should exercise caution as officers are working in the area.

It’s unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Sarasota Police Department asks for patience and understanding regarding the details of this crash. When additional information is available, it will be provided.