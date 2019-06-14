Local non-profits to provide free pet vaccination clinic this weekend

Humane Society of Manatee County offers free pet vaccines Saturday Humane Society of Manatee County will offer free pet vaccines between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pet Health Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Humane Society of Manatee County will offer free pet vaccines between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pet Health Center.

A free clinic Saturday allows pet owners to keep their fur babies healthy and up to date on vaccines.

The free clinic, which is limted to dogs and cats, will be held at Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton from 9 a.m. to noon/

Pet owners who are low income qualified Manatee County residents can also make an appointment to spay or neuter their pets or receive a voucher for a free spay or neuter procedure.

Local non-profits Animal Network, Turning Points and the Humane Society of Manatee County are partnering to provide the clinic.