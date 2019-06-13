‘Game of Thrones’ star appears to get hurt, loses qualifying round of ‘World’s Strongest Man’

Is Thor hurt? He dropped his yoke and left the field of competition... Hafthor Julius Bjornsson appears to have hurt himself during the Giants Medley of Farmer Carry and Super Yoke in the World's Strongest Man competition in Bradenton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hafthor Julius Bjornsson appears to have hurt himself during the Giants Medley of Farmer Carry and Super Yoke in the World's Strongest Man competition in Bradenton.

A “Game of Thrones” star in the World’s Strongest Man competition in downtown Bradenton appears to have injured himself as he lost one of the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Defending champion Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who is popularly known as “Thor” and who was the final “Mountain” in the HBO mega hit series “Game of Thrones,” appeared to get hurt during the second event, the Giants Medley, which included a super yoke and a farmer’s walk. Bjornsson stopped while he was carrying the super yoke and walked away with medical staff.

American Rob Kearney finished and won the event, as some in the crowd cheered “USA, USA” and many more voiced concerns about Bjornsson getting hurt.

Rob Kearney Beats Hafthor Bjornsson in farmers / yoke medley Thor injured? https://t.co/IzAcLq7Suk via @YouTube — Starting Strongman (@StartStrongman) June 13, 2019

The competition got underway on Thursday in the 500 block of Old Main Street. The remaining qualifying events are set to set for:

9 a.m. on Friday on Coquina Beach, Anna Maria Island.

9 a.m. on Saturday at Manatee Public Beach, Anna Maria Island.

The finale is set to take place at 8 a.m. Sunday at Manatee Public Beach.