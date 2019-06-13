Palmetto man killed in car crash in Sarasota

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 75-year-old Palmetto resident died from their injuries after a car accident at the intersection of Dearborn Road Street and Stratford Road in Sarasota, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday and claimed the life of an individual, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

It was a single-car accident, according to the FHP report.

The individual’s vehicle made a lawful stop at the intersection’s stop sign. As the driver made a left-hand turn onto Dearborn Street, the individual for some reason lost control and drove into a tree.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FHP reports there were no debris or tire marks to indicate an immediate cause.

The report notes there was a 72-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, who suffered minor injuries.



