Local
Palmetto man killed in car crash in Sarasota
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A 75-year-old Palmetto resident died from their injuries after a car accident at the intersection of Dearborn Road Street and Stratford Road in Sarasota, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday and claimed the life of an individual, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
It was a single-car accident, according to the FHP report.
The individual’s vehicle made a lawful stop at the intersection’s stop sign. As the driver made a left-hand turn onto Dearborn Street, the individual for some reason lost control and drove into a tree.
FHP reports there were no debris or tire marks to indicate an immediate cause.
The report notes there was a 72-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, who suffered minor injuries.
Comments