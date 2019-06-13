Mote has a new cownose ray pup. Here’s what you need to know about this unique species

Mote Marine aquarium has a new family member. Watch this little guy swim. Mote Marine Aquarium staff got a nice surprise when they found a new cownose ray pup had been born Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mote Marine Aquarium staff got a nice surprise when they found a new cownose ray pup had been born Wednesday morning.

There’s a lot going on with the cownose ray species and Mote Marine Aquarium was pleased to find a new pup had been born on Wednesday morning inside the Ray Tray touch pool.

The distinct lobes on the front of the ray gives this unique species its name and unlike some of its bottom-dwelling cousins, it prefers open water and will tend to swim near the surface.

It has a wide range of migration from the eastern U.S. Atlantic Ocean coastline to throughout the Gulf of Mexico, feeding on crustaceans and mollusks, as well as small invertebrates and bony fish.

It’s a skilled predator when it comes to oysters and clams and it’s tile-like teeth are ideal for crushing its prey.

That’s where the controversy of this species comes into play.

Though the cownose ray matures late and typically only births one pup at a time — with gestation varying between six months to a year — the Virginia Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program proposed that the species be opened up to commercial fishing for its impact on oyster beds.

The proposal hasn’t gotten anywhere because though the population seems to be increasing, the Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources — a global organization consisting of government and non-government partnerships — classifies the cownose as a “near threatened” species.

There also isn’t a market for the species and organizations report that harvesting and processing the cownose is difficult and could make it more of an expensive delicacy rather than a typical mass market product.

There also is the danger of over fishing the species because of its low reproduction and the cownose doesn’t begin to give birth until much later than most species. Shingella also is common in the cownose, which is a bacteria that results in severe dysentery.

Though the cownose’s short tail does contain a mild venom, it represents minimal danger to humans because it prefers to swim on the surface, minimizing the possibility of stepping on it, even though it prefers shallow, brackish water.

Mote spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said the pup has been removed from the pool so aquarium staff can closely monitor its health and growth until such a time it can return to the exhibit.

Cownose rays give birth to live pups and those pups are immediately able to swim and feed on their own.