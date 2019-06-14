Design of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion approved. Here’s what it could look like

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion Realize Bradenton has started the community engagement process as the eastward expansion of the Riverwalk begins the planning stage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Realize Bradenton has started the community engagement process as the eastward expansion of the Riverwalk begins the planning stage.

As the city of Bradenton looks to expand the Riverwalk, the city council has approved a plan that could cost at least $6.5 million.

The Riverwalk East expansion includes several pieces: Mineral Springs Park between 14th Street East and Second Avenue East; and Riverside Drive from Mineral Springs Park to Ninth Street East, as well as Riverside Drive from Sixth Street East to Second Street East. The area where Riverside Drive is separated by private land will be joined by a u-shaped connector linking Ninth Street East to Manatee Avenue over to Sixth Street East.





Representatives of Kimley-Horn Planning and Design Engineering Consultants presented the final design concepts to city council members Wednesday.

The design showcases shaded places to sit, added parking, widened sidewalks and open areas.

The west end of Riverside Drive near Manatee Memorial Hospital would be narrowed to 20 feet to allow room for a 10-foot wide sidewalk. An existing private dock with added gates would be maintained and a seawall on the west side would be modifyed for more space for pedestrians. This would connect with the existing Riverwalk.

Designers also showed off a shaded seating area where tables for games or eating could be placed, along with another shaded seating area.

Councilmen asked Kimley-Horn to also look at the possibility of adding a fountain or similar water feature in the river and variable lighting possibilities. For a water feature, Mayor Wayne Poston pointed out, they would have to get permission from the state.

On Sixth Street, designers’ plans include sidewalks and more trees on both sides of the street with parallel parking on the west side of the road. Residents who live on the street will be able to apply for grants to enhance their landscaping facing the street, including fencing, if desired.

A stretch of Manatee Avenue, which will connect Sixth and Ninth streets, is expected to see maintenance to the existing brick pavers and expanded sidewalks, according to the designs.

Ninth Street, between Manatee Avenue and Riverside Drive, will have a sidewalk and parallel parking spots on the west side of the road, which will reduce the street’s width to 20 feet. Homeowners along this street are expected to have the same grant opportunities as those on Sixth Street.





Back on the more east end of Riverside Drive, designs show parking spaces will be added to the north side of the road, reducing its width to 20 feet from 30 feet. Also included in designs are gates to existing private docks and a 10-foot wide sidewalk. Designers also added a concept for a lookout tower and inclusive play opportunities in the peninsula along with a more natural shoreline for oyster bed restoration.

Near Mineral Springs Park, designers envisioned a passive park with small gathering spaces and shelters, and open flex lawn areas along the riverfront that would incorporate a natural shoreline. Designers and councilmen alike aim to keep as many of the existing trees as possible in the area. The space would also incorporate water from the nearby spring to create a creek into the new shoreline and art that focuses on history and the environment.

A boardwalk concept was also presented for this area, that would lead pedestrians out over the water, around the mangroves and back to Riverside Drive.

The council approved the final design plans by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Gene Brown absent from Wednesday’s meeting. Council also voted to have an request for qualifications of a construction manager for the expansion drafted.

City Administrator Carl Callahan noted that Wednesday’s vote was not tied to a total dollar amount, rather the design concept.

The biggest differential in the end price tag will depend on the boardwalk installation.

Excluding the boardwalk, the council approved the final design concept with an estimated subtotal at $6.5 million. However, Callahan said this estimate is the design firm’s best guess. It would be up to the construction crew to deliver a more accurate cost estimate.

That price is down from a previously estimated $8 million cost, which would come with enhanced amenities. The price could still reach that level if the additional amenities such as additional parking and the boardwalk are added.

Nearly $7 million in funds would mostly come from the half-cent sales tax, parks impact fees, developer contributions, tax increment funding from Bradenton CRA and tree funds, according to Callahan.

The city has already budgeted $5.5 million in this and next year’s budgets toward the expansion, and developers of the Preserve at Riverwalk apartment complex will pay for the renovation of an existing dock. Also, the developer will contribute $650,000 for improvements at Mineral Springs.