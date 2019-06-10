Body recovered from Braden River near State Road 64 was of a homeless man, police say

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

A homeless Bradenton man’s body was recovered from the Braden River, according to a Bradenton Police Department news release.

Officers say 76-year-old Angelo Dillinger, who had recently become homeless, was found on Sunday just east of State Road 64.

His backpack, notebook and empty liquor bottles were discovered on the shore nearby, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.





Anyone with information regarding Dillinger’s death is asked to contact Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322 or email CrimeTips@CityOfBradenton.com.

To remain anonymous and become eligible for a $3,000 cash reward, call 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or leave an E-Tip at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.