‘All blood types’ desperately needed in Florida. Here is where you can donate

With snowbirds heading north and students out of school, keeping blood supplies at emergency-ready stock is challenging, according to Janye Giroux, director of community development for the SunCoast Blood Bank.

“Winter residents are gone, families are on vacation and high schools are not in session,” Giroux said in a prepared statement while issuing an emergency call for blood on Monday.

“Student donations account for almost 25 percent of the community blood supply making summers especially challenging,” she said.

Supplies dropped to critical recently due to high usage at a local hospital where a Massive Transfusion Protocol occurred with a patient with uncontrolled bleeding requiring multiple transfusions over a 24-hour time frame.

SunCoast Blood Bank is calling the community to act today to restore the levels needed for trauma patients, as well as other essential medical needs.

SCBB has donor centers in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, and Venice To locate a center or mobile blood bank, visit scbb.org.

Walkins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment by calling 866-97-BLOOD.

The Bradenton center is located at 6026 14th St. W.

Other local centers include the Lakewood Ranch at 1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd and in Sarasota at 1760 Mound St.

All blood types are desperately needed.