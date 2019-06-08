Getting ‘nose to nose’ with nature. Here’s how Manatee celebrated World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day festival invites Manatee River exploration Manatee County's 3rd annual World Oceans Day Festival invited families to get a hands-on introduction to the water in their coastal community. Staff handed out net poles and allowed visitors to sift through Manatee River to find marine wildlife. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County's 3rd annual World Oceans Day Festival invited families to get a hands-on introduction to the water in their coastal community. Staff handed out net poles and allowed visitors to sift through Manatee River to find marine wildlife.

Manatee County’s vibrant marine ecosystem is a gift most people don’t realize.

For the third year in a row, the World Oceans Day Festival reminded residents of its importance.

More than 10 stations were set up on Saturday at Emerson Point Preserve, giving visitors a hands-on opportunity to learn about what goes on in the water and what makes the coastal community tick.

“This is a chance to get people nose to nose with the water that’s right in their backyard. Seeing it, touching it, showing them what goes on in it,” said Coral Bass, a volunteer and education specialist with the county’s Parks and Natural Resources department.

“It’s one of the coolest resources in our backyards,” she added.

Kids and their parents observed seaweed at a microscopic level, learned water conservation habits and picked out marine life from the mouth of Manatee River with their own dip nets. County staff handed out poles and demonstrated how families could push the net across the bottom of the river to discover tiny fish, crabs and more.

At the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program booth, Darcy Young explained the dangers of waste that doesn’t break down and how it affects the ecosystem. At her table, she showed how cotton swaps, baby wipes, paper towels and other trash that might go down the drain will remain in tact for years to come.

“A lot of people don’t think about it after it’s gone, so we’re trying to open their eyes a little bit,” Young said.

Families use nets to find marine life at the mouth of the Manatee River at Emerson Point Preserve during Manatee County's 3rd annual World Oceans Day Festival.

Visiting with his wife and two kids, Michael Reichman said the event was a great chance to get outside and learn something at the same time.

“I think we were surprised to see the things that sharks put in their stomachs from the ocean,” he said.

Representatives from the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature offered educational goody bags, filled with coloring books and materials to make a manatee puppet. They also allowed visitors to bring home their own shark tooth or manatee rib that was collected from Peace River.

Representatives from the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature hand out shark teeth collected from Peace River to Shawn Silvious, and his children, Max and Tulip, at Manatee County's 3rd annual World Oceans Day Festival at Emerson Point Preserve on Saturday morning.

Shawn Silvious’ children, 3-year-old Tulip and 6-year-old Max, were excited to take home their collectable fossils. It’s not the first time they’ve taken advantage of Manatee County’s educational activities, their father said.

“Manatee County offers a ton of cool stuff like this. We love walking through Robinson Preserve, joining up with a group and learning something new,” he said.

World Oceans Day is an event celebrated on June 8 every year that “raises the profile of the ocean, connects people worldwide, and inspires continuing action year-round to protect and restore this amazing resource that we all depend on,” according to the website.

Visit worldoceansday.org to learn more.