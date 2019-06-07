Parrish elderly man reported missing, sheriff says

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 77-year-old Parrish man considered missing and endangered.

Felma Spivey was last seen at his family home around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The family reports that Spivey suffers from memory loss issues and often gets disoriented.

MCSO reports that Spiven is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow-tan shirt, blue jeans and a blue Tampa Bay Lightning hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.