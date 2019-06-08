Woman was detoxing at Centerstone when she died. Her mother suspects negligence

‘She had been dead for awhile, I’m in shock,’ says mother The death of a 30-year-old woman at Centerstone in Bradenton is being investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s mother believes the hospital was negligent and failed to check on her daughter every 15 minutes as required. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The death of a 30-year-old woman at Centerstone in Bradenton is being investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s mother believes the hospital was negligent and failed to check on her daughter every 15 minutes as required.

Jenna Mosley took her brother’s suicide in 2013 very hard. Struggling to cope, she turned to heroin.

After showing up at her mother’s home overdosing on fentanyl and other opiates months later, she was rushed to a hospital and then underwent detox.

Since overdosing, Mosley, 30, had returned to live with her mother, Christine Hannis, and was regularly undergoing suboxone treatment through Centerstone’s outpatient recovery center.

But less than two weeks ago, Mosley came home and told her mother that she had relapsed and needed help.

“I would not have guessed that she was using again,” Hannis said.

So on May 28, Mosley was admitted to Centerstone Hospital and Addiction Cente, 2020 26th Ave. E., Bradenton. Her mother was only a phone call away as Mosley went through the initial 72-hour detox. By May 31, she sounded more like her old self, requesting things like oranges, pretzels and ginger ale which her mother dropped off for her.

But on Saturday, June 1, Mosley didn’t call her mother as she had been.

By that afternoon, Hannis had grown concerned so she called Centerstone and spoke to the nurses in the unit where her daughter was. A nurse told Hannis they had been having trouble all day trying to get her daughter out of bed to eat or drink anything.

Hannis told them to send her daughter to Manatee Memorial Hospital if they needed to, and she would meet her there.

Hannis waited. It was not until about 8:30 a.m. Sunday that she got a call from Centerstone.

“I thought it was Jenna calling me, telling me to come pick her up,” Hannis said. Instead a hospital administrator told her, “I just wanted to let you know that your daughter passed away last night.”

Before she could ask a question, Hannis was hung up on, she said. She sat in shock, not knowing what to do and not even knowing how her daughter died.





The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating Mosley’ death. Sheriff’s spokesman Randy Warren said Friday the medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

Centerstone Regional Executive Officer Melissa Larkin-Skinner said she could not comment on Mosley’s death, citing federal health privacy laws.

Larkin-Skinner said Centerstone will investigate Mosley’s death, since the hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission, a non-profit that accredits thousands of health-care organizations or programs in the U.S. Any significant event, including a death, is required to be investigated following the Joint Commission’s process.

According to an sheriff’s office incident report, a Centerstone behavioral health technician checked on Mosley throughout the night.





At 2 a.m., the technician said they had heard Mosley gagging.

“I was not alarmed because this is common with detoxing,” the technician told a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office report.

When the same technician checked on her at 6:15 a.m., she told a deputy that Mosley was in her bed and she didn’t see “anything suspicious.” But she went to get equipment for a regular check of Mosley’s vital signs.

“I returned to the room and went to her bed. I could tell by just approaching her that she appeared deceased,” the technician later told a deputy.

According to the incident report, the required 15-minute checks “continued until 6:20 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. when the BHT brought equipment to the room for vitals check.” But Mosley’s mother says she has been told differently by investigators looking into her daughter’s death that no one had checked on her daughter between 2 a.m. and just before she was found dead.

This would not be the first time someone has died at Centerstone because the 15-minute checks were not being practiced. In April 2018, Duane Scott Riddick committed suicide inside his room despite a doctor’s order that he be on suicide watch.

While she could not comment on Mosley’s death, Larkin-Skinner said, “We do our 15-minute checks. ... It’s a policy and we track it.”

This past week, Centerstone implemented a new product called ObservSmart. The wristband and software-based technology allows facilities to virtually track compliance of 15-minute checks.

“This is a product we decided to implement because we want to make sure we have the safest environment possible,” Larkin-Skinner said.

Centerstone has officially been using the system since Wednesday. The decision to use it came after about a year of research into the new technology, according to Larkin-Skinner.

Having learned of Riddick’s death and with her decades of experience as a registered nurse, Hannis said she believes that negligence played a role in her daughter’s death.

“If I had kept her at home, she would never had died,” Hannis said. “ I could have detoxed her myself.”