Bradenton utilities customers could be getting a new, tech-savvy way to pay bills

A new app that would that would allow city of Bradenton utilities customers to pay their bills directly from their smart phone could be coming later this summer.





City clerk and treasurer Sharon Beauchamp told council members about the app during a special meeting Wednesday.

The app is another way to allow customers to get answers to questions and access bills, as well as pay them, in a self-service model, said Lance Williams, billing customer services manager for the utilities department.

He added providing the app was another way to accommodate what customers want after getting several requests.

The app is being developed through Paymentus, an e-billing and payment solutions company that contracts with the city. Williams said it will not cost the city any additional funds, other than the existing costs of doing business.

While no designs or renderings of the app are ready, it is expected to be rolled out by late summer.

The app would be available for download from both iTunes and Google Play, according to the Paymentus website.

Currently, city utilities customers can pay online or by phone, through the mail or in person for free.

For a $1.50 fee, customers can also pay their utility bill at any Florida Amscot location.