A 9-year-old girl injured when boat falls on her in Sarasota
BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Sarasota County emergency responders received a call at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday regarding a boat that had fallen on top of a 9-year-old girl at Ken Thompson Park, 1700 Ken Thompson Parkway.
Information continues to come in on this developing situation. All that is known at this time is that the girl was life flighted as a trauma alert to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and her condition is unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the event were not yet known.
This is a developing story.
