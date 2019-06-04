These eight attorneys want to be named judge. Do you know anything about them?

MLK Awards Banquet sees swearing in, honors Judge Doug Henderson was sworn in and others reflect on the 24th Annual MLK Awards Banquet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Judge Doug Henderson was sworn in and others reflect on the 24th Annual MLK Awards Banquet.

Eight local attorneys are in contention to replace Manatee County Judge Doug Henderson when he retires later this year.

Henderson announced his intent to retire at the end of September in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis in April. He has held the seat on the bench for more than 24 years.

The following eight applicants have been granted an interview with the 12th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission on June 7 at their designated time:

Charles Near, private attorney, 9:15 a.m.

Kristy Zinna, private attorney, 10:05 a.m.

Heather Doyle, chief assistant state attorney, 11 a.m.

James Fowler, private attorney, 11:45 a.m.

Brian Chambers, assistant state attorney, 12:30 p.m.

Matthew Whyte, general counsel for Manatee County Clerk of Courts, 1:20 p.m.

Andrea Johnson, private attorney, 2:15 p.m

Paul Olah, private attorney, 3 p.m.

The interviews are open to the public and will be held at the Manatee County Judicial Center in the court administration’s 8th floor conference room. Anyone wishing to provide the commission with information regarding a candidate’s character, fitness or qualifications may reach out to the designated commissioner.

Each candidate is assigned a judicial nominating commissioner to further investigate them ahead of the interview. Those assignments are as follows:

Chambers: Will Robinson

Doyle: Patrick Neal

Fowler: Varinia Van Ness

Johnson: Bonnie Polk

Near: Ron Filipowski

Olah: Varinia Van Ness

Whyte: Hunter Norton

Zinna: Carly Lambert

The commission is tasked with submitting several candidates to the governor’s office for consideration. Candidates will then undergo further vetting by governor’s staff before finalists are selected to meet with the governor.