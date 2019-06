BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sarasota police are investigating a man’s death near North Lido Beach Sunday.

Officers were called to North Lido Beach Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Sarasota police.





A man’s body was found. Police tweeted they believe the man’s death appears to be a possible drowning, however the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW