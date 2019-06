image to accompany breaking news

A power outage impacted about 1,000 FPL customers in west Bradenton between about 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. Saturday night.

According to the FPL outage map, it appeared to be centered south of Manatee Avenue, approximately from 24th Street West to 43rd Street West.

The power was restored by 12 a.m., according to the outage map.