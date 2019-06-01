Local

Wreck involving dump truck sends one to hospital, causes traffic backup in Bradenton

Wreck with dump truck sends one to the hospital in Bradenton

The wreck on June 1, 2019, brought traffic to a crawl near the intersection of Manatee Avenue East and 27th Street East. By
The wreck on June 1, 2019, brought traffic to a crawl near the intersection of Manatee Avenue East and 27th Street East.

A wreck in Bradenton sent one woman to the hospital while hundreds of drivers passed through area neighborhoods and shopping centers to escape the traffic on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck between a dump truck and a red Pontiac brought traffic to a crawl near the intersection of Manatee Avenue East and 27th Street East, outside of a BP gas station.

Firefighters extricated a woman from the Pontiac and sent her to the hospital. Steve Trompke, a battalion chief for the Bradenton Fire Department, said a hazmat team would assess the spilled fuel, and police would investigate the wreck.

As drivers made their own diversions, at least one car became stuck in a nearby field at 4 p.m.

