Wreck involving dump truck sends one to hospital, causes traffic backup in Bradenton

The wreck on June 1, 2019, brought traffic to a crawl near the intersection of Manatee Avenue East and 27th Street East.

A wreck in Bradenton sent one woman to the hospital while hundreds of drivers passed through area neighborhoods and shopping centers to escape the traffic on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck between a dump truck and a red Pontiac brought traffic to a crawl near the intersection of Manatee Avenue East and 27th Street East, outside of a BP gas station.

Firefighters extricated a woman from the Pontiac and sent her to the hospital. Steve Trompke, a battalion chief for the Bradenton Fire Department, said a hazmat team would assess the spilled fuel, and police would investigate the wreck.

As drivers made their own diversions, at least one car became stuck in a nearby field at 4 p.m.