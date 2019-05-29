Alligator spotted in hallway at a Palmetto elementary school. It was trapped and removed

Living with Alligators; tips from FWC Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

School is almost out for the summer in Manatee County, but a new student with four legs and a tail decided to show up for class Wednesday.

In an email to School District of Manatee County board members, district officials reported a 8-foot, 2-inch alligator was found at Palm View Elementary School, 6025 Bayshore Road in Palmetto.

Principal Kaththea Johnson said a custodian walking the grounds before school started Wednesday morning saw the gator and notified her and other school officials immediately.

“We started taking every precaution we could,” Johnson said.

Students had not arrived at the school, so other staff was notified and the line for children being dropped off at school was moved so they would be further away from the area near a playground where the gator was found.

The hallway where the gator was spotted was outdoors and students were able to access classrooms safely through the building. Access to the playground was also closed off, Johnson said.

“Principal Kaththea Johnson and her staff cordoned off the area, called 911 and safely had Florida Wildlife remove the 8-foot, 2-inch gator from campus,” the email stated.





Johnson said the gator never moved from his shaded spot until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper removed it.

Those with concerns about a possible nuisance gator can call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).





Alligator mating season typically starts with courtship in April and mating occurs through May.

Bradenton Herald reporter Giuseppe Sabella contributed to this report.