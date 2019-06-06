With reports of Hepatitis A in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, what about Manatee?

ABCs of hepatitis: What’s the difference between A, B, C? Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?

Reports of Hepatitis A occurring in restaurant employees have been popping up more frequently in the news and with restaurants in the across Tampa Bay involved, here is some general information on Hepatitis A and how to protect yourself.





County health departments in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have identified Hepatitis A in food service workers.

One of the latest reports involved a worker at a Davenport McDonald’s, according to ABC Action News.

There are no reports of Hepatitis A involving restaurant employees but there are 42 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Manatee County, according to Tom Iovino, communications director for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Epidemiologists at the department are tracking each case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Being a waiter at a restaurant does not put a person into a high-risk group, Iovino said, as many cases are among people who are homeless or using drugs.

As a precaution, the health department has been distributing information about hand washing and the spread of Hepatitis A to food handlers and their establishments in the area, according to Iovino.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A infects the liver and is caused by a virus that spreads through the feces of someone with the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It is highly contagious and easily spread through close personal contact with someone who is infected. Another way it can be spread is by consuming contaminated food and drink.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, fever, joint pain, yellowing of eyes and skin and intense itching, according to the Florida Department of Health.

These can appear two to six weeks after being exposed to the infection and may last up to six months, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Iovino said those who are experiencing symptoms of Hepatitis A or suspect they are should contact their health care providers.

The infection must be clinically diagnosed through blood work.

Are there any cases in Manatee County?

Yes, but none of the confirmed cases involved restaurant employees, Iovino said. Each case is being tracked by the county health department.

Who is at risk?

The health department identified intravenous drug users, those who are homeless, recently incarcerated, those traveling to countries where Hepatitis A is common and men in sexual relationships with other men as high-risk groups, according to a May 31 incident briefing.

What if I or someone I know has Hepatitis A?

A person who has contracted Hepatitis A can get the vaccine, which Iovino said will reduce the severity of the infection. The two-dose vaccine taken about six months apart is free to the infected person as well as those who may have come into close contact with them such as family and roommates.

The Florida Department of Health also recommends washing your hands frequently.

How do I prevent the spread of Hepatitis A?

Wash the entire surface of hands thoroughly with soap and warm water up to the wrists for at least 20 seconds before handling food and after using the bathroom, touching people or surfaces, changing a diaper, coughing, sneezing, using tobacco and eating or drinking.

Wear gloves when handling food.

See a health care provider and get the vaccine if there is suspicion of having contracted Hepatitis A.





Don’t share food, drinks, personal items or drugs.

Iovino added required standard sanitation practices, such as wearing gloves and washing hands, will help reduce the passing of any illness.

According to the Department of Health, hand sanitizers do not kill the Hepatitis A germs, so properly washing hands is a must.

For more information on Hepatitis A, or other health concerns, visit the Department of Health website.