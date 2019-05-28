Grads killed in Peru crash remembered at Southeast High

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

As exam week started at Southeastern High School Tuesday morning, some students and school staff donned their bright orange and Hawaiian shirts to remember two recent graduates who died in an accident.

Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed in a motorbike crash in Peru, a news release from the School District of Manatee County said.

Students and staff wore Hawaiian or orange shirts Tuesday to honor and remember Ales and Morris. The two young men had recently graduated from the school’s International Baccalaureate program.

A group of staff and students are expected to gather to remember the recent graduates Tuesday afternoon.

“The sudden loss of recent Southeast High graduates Albert Ales and Zachary Morris is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our prayers and condolences are with their families, friends, classmates and the entire Southeast High community,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a news release.

The two 18-year-olds were reportedly on their way to Saqsaywaman archeological park in Cusco on Friday when their motorbike collided with a public transportation bus Peruvian news outlet La República reported.

They were taken to a hospital but died as a result of their injuries.