Raising pups with a purpose: Here’s a way to help puppies who will become guide dogs

Puppies at Southeastern Guide Dogs Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs is swarming with new puppies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto's Southeastern Guide Dogs is swarming with new puppies.

They may be floppy and cute, but this group of puppies eventually will become someone’s guide or service dog.

For the first year, these puppies need a place to grow and learn until their training can begin.

Southeastern Guide Dogs, based in Palmetto, is looking for people willing to open their homes to help raise and train puppies destined to become guide dogs.

Foster homes would raise the puppies for about a year while teaching them obedience and manners and making sure they are exposed to different types of environments.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yes, that means after a year the puppy would return to Canine University at Southeastern Guide Dogs and continue their training to become a guide or service dog.

There is no previous experience needed, as Southeastern Guide Dogs will teach volunteers how to raise the puppy.

“Puppy raisers can be single people, families, working professionals, retirees, college students and more,” Leslie Shepard, director of puppy raising services, said in a news release. “Dogs have the same access rights as service dogs and can go with their raisers to most places. Raising a puppy is also a great way to teach children to give back and to help teens earn their community service hours.”

Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs is looking for puppy raisers to foster and train puppies on their way to becoming service dogs. Bradenton Herald file photo

Linda Pyper has been raising puppies with her husband for more than six years and are raising their ninth puppy for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Pyper said they love the fun of raising puppies knowing they will go on to fulfill a purpose as well as the benefits of making new friends and petting lots of puppies.

“The biggest question we’re asked is, ‘How do you give the puppy back?’ But it’s very much like your children. Once they’ve grown up, you want them to go and do what they were meant to do in life,” Pyper said.

“We’ve worked for that purpose. ... You’ve known since you got the dog.”

Their family started volunteering to raise puppies after the death of their family pet.

Pip, the puppy featured in the short film from Southeastern Guide Dogs, overcomes several obstacles in just four short minutes on her way to learning how to be a guide dog. Provided photo

“We couldn’t take the heartbreak anymore so you don’t have that end of life,” Pyper said.

In addition to the enjoyment of having young pups, Pyper said it has been a good way to meet other people in the community.

But, it’s a 24-seven commitment.

Participants become part of local puppy raiser groups that meet twice a month. Together, the groups help puppies practice their skills and provide support for those raising them, including puppy sitting help.





These groups can be found in seven states, including several in Florida.

Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs is looking for puppy raisers to foster and train puppies on their way to becoming service dogs. Bradenton Herald file photo

In addition, there are “Puppy Kindergarten” classes that volunteer puppy raisers will have to commit to attending. The Southeastern Guide Dog website says these classes are about once a week for roughly six weeks, but it depends on the group.

There’s also an option for those who cannot take on raising a puppy full-time. Southeastern Guide Dogs also allows volunteers to puppy sit or co-raise a puppy, which allows them to work with more experienced volunteers.

Puppy evaluations and coaching sessions are also required.

Pyper said it’s worth all the time and effort.

“The most amazing thing was when our dog was matched to a blind person. You get to go and meet the person on puppy raiser day if your dog gets matched,” Pyper said.

Applications to become a puppy raiser are available on the Southeastern Guide Dog website.