Hammerhead shark caught on video in shallow waters off Anna Maria Island

Hammerhead shark filmed near boat off Anna Maria Island A Bradenton woman said she was on a boat just a few hundred feet off the northern coast of Anna Maria Island, Florida when she spotted a hammerhead shark in the waters over Memorial Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Bradenton woman said she was on a boat just a few hundred feet off the northern coast of Anna Maria Island, Florida when she spotted a hammerhead shark in the waters over Memorial Day weekend.

A Bradenton family got a special visitor to their Memorial Day events.





Corinne Lough posted a video to her Facebook page Monday after she said she saw a hammerhead shark swimming around a boat off the coast of Anna Maria Island.

Their boat was about 300 feet offshore from Bean Point, at the northern end of the island, Lough told the Bradenton Herald in a Facebook message.

She said they were about to go for a swim in the roughly 4-foot deep waters when they spotted the shark.

“When a #hammerheadshark is circling your boat, you go somewhere else to swim,” Lough posted.

Hammerheads live in warm to tropical waters across the world and mostly prey on stingrays and other seafloor creatures. , according to Oceana, an advocacy organization for ocean conservation which tags and tracks sharks.