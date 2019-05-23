Local
Manatee deputies peacefully resolve standoff with suicidal subject in Lakewood Ranch
A standoff with an “armed subject” who made suicidal statements came to a peaceful ending, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred Thursday night in the Del Webb subdivision off of State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch. The sheriff’s office tweeted that multiple deputies responded to the neighborhood, sectioning it off to keep the public safe.
Negotiators approached the residence and were able to make contact with the person. The unidentified man was taken into protective custody, deputies say, and the scene was cleared around 8:40 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
