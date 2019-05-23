‘A total loss:’ Early-morning fire destroys Bradenton home

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety.

Firefighters deemed a house on 19th Avenue West a total loss after a Thursday morning blaze destroyed the home.

The Bradenton Fire Department was called to the home in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue West around 5:35 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

When first responders arrived, smoke and flames were pouring out of the house.

Ten minutes after firefighters arrived, the flames were considered under control.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and there were no reported injuries, according to firefighters.

“The property was deemed a total loss,” the department said in their Facebook post.

Bradenton Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue crews assisted at the scene. Bradenton police also responded.