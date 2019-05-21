Dog found shot in the face in Palmetto, Manatee County Animal Services says

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Editor’s note: This story contains a graphic image of an injured dog

A dog is recovering after Manatee County Animal Services officials said he was shot in the face and left with a broken jaw.

Animal Services got a call for a stray, injured dog in Palmetto around 2 p.m. May 16, according to Manatee County Animal Services spokesman Hans Wohlgefahrt.

The dog, temporarily named Gabriel by Animal Services, was found by an officer and brought to the MCAS shelter, bleeding and badly hurt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He had been shot in the face, the post said. A bullet passed through Gabriel’s right cheek and his tongue before exiting the other side of his face. His jaw was broken.

Once MCAS staff saw the extent of the injury, Gabriel was taken to the ER, where he spent the night.

The next day, he was back in the care of MCAS and his progress is being monitored.

Wohlgefahrt said Gabriel was doing well Tuesday and MCAS has reached out to law enforcement about the incident.

“We are happy about his progress already, but still concerned about the risk of infection and hope that the pieces in his jaw stay in place,” MCAS staff said in a Facebook post.

Most dogs brought to Animal Services with severe injuries are from being hit by a vehicle. However, Wohlgefahrt said, Gabriel is the second dog in a week to arrive with a gunshot wound.

Staff is hoping this isn’t a new trend, Wohlgefahrt said.

The other dog who was shot, he said, is alive and being treated.