9-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in early-morning crash, troopers say

A 9-year-old Sarasota boy died after he was hit by a vehicle while on his way to school Monday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a woman driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado north on Nodosa Drive in Sarasota struck 9-year-old Roman Miller as he entered the crosswalk headed west on Webber Street, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 25-year-old woman was approaching the stop sign when Roman started to cross Nodosa Drive, and as the driver proceeded to pass the stop sign, the front of the vehicle hit him.

Roman was taken to Doctor’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.

Troopers told FOX 13 the driver did not see the boy. He was dragged about 15 feet by the vehicle, an FHP spokesperson told WTSP Channel 10.

Roman was riding his bicycle to Brentwood Elementary School, where he was third grade student, a Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman confirmed. The district’s School Crisis Team was at Brentwood’s campus Monday to speak with those who need support.

“We have shared the tragic news with parents and staff, and we all are grieving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Kelsey Whealy, media relations specialist for Sarasota County Schools, said in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

Roman was following his sister going west on Webber Street, FOX 13 reported, citing troopers. His sister was not hit or injured.

The crash remains under investigation.