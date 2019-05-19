All lanes of U.S. 41 North blocked after crash in Palmetto, FHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash caused all lanes of U.S. 41 in Manatee County to be shut down on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred on U.S. 41 North at 16 Avenue East in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida 511 reported the incident at 5:52 p.m., and troopers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There were injuries reported at the scene of the crash. Around 6:30 p.m., a medical air flight helicopter landed in the 6000 block of U.S. 41 North to transport one or more of the injured to medical care. It took off minutes later, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aeromed has been landed in the 6000 block of US 41 N due to a motor vehicle crash. Heavy traffic backups. Lt. Overstreet pic.twitter.com/knpaSrLafn — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) May 19, 2019

As of 6:50 p.m., one lane of U.S. 41 was reopened.

Traffic remained congested in the area.

The is a developing story; check back for updates.