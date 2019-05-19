Local
All lanes of U.S. 41 North blocked after crash in Palmetto, FHP says
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A crash caused all lanes of U.S. 41 in Manatee County to be shut down on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred on U.S. 41 North at 16 Avenue East in Palmetto, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida 511 reported the incident at 5:52 p.m., and troopers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m.
There were injuries reported at the scene of the crash. Around 6:30 p.m., a medical air flight helicopter landed in the 6000 block of U.S. 41 North to transport one or more of the injured to medical care. It took off minutes later, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
As of 6:50 p.m., one lane of U.S. 41 was reopened.
Traffic remained congested in the area.
The is a developing story; check back for updates.
Comments