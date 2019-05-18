Palmetto man, 23, dead after crash early Saturday in Bradenton, FHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 23-year-old Palmetto man was killed after his car traveled off the roadway early Saturday and struck a storage trailer.

Troopers say Alberto James Santiago was traveling westbound in a 2018 Chevy Camaro around 12:37 a.m. when his vehicle struck the curb before heading onto the grass shoulder and ditch on the north side of 44th Avenue East in Bradenton, west of 15th Street East.

Santiago’s car continued west, striking a chain fence and then a storage trailer in the parking lot of Callaghan Tire in the 1300 block of 44th Avenue West, according to a crash report. The vehicle came to final rest on its left side.

According to an FHP report, Santiago was not wearing a seatbelt and investigators are determining whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.