Police standoff with Palmetto man barricaded inside home with firearms ends peacefully

A standoff between police officers and a Palmetto man with guns in his home has ended peacefully, according to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.

The man had made “concerning statements” that gave police reason to believe he might hurt someone or himself, Tyler said, and refused to come out of his home off of 10th Street West in Palmetto.

The standoff lasted for several hours on Thursday night.





The man’s wife made it safely outside and helped police try to talk him into coming out of the home.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was able to establish a good rapport with the man and convince him to come out, Tyler said.

He came out unarmed and was taken into protective custody.

“He’s a hunter and there are guns in the house, so in an abundance of precaution that’s why we did what we did,” Tyler said.

Police said that the gun safe inside the home was open, but it is unclear if the man ever armed himself. No shots were fired.

Tyler said there were no plans to file criminal charges.





The home is located near Suncoast Baptist Church, in the 1800 block of 10th Street West, Palmetto.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helped to create a perimeter around the neighborhood between 18th Avenue West and 20th Avenue West, and nearby residents were told to temporarily evacuate their homes.

Police and emergency vehicles were staged in the parking lot of Palmetto Elementary School.